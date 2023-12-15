Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

