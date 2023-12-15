Telsey Advisory Group Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $140.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.