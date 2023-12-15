Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE LW opened at $104.36 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

