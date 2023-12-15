BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $708.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

NYSE BLK opened at $807.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $682.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $688.68. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $807.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

