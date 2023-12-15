State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

STT stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

