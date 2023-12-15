Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTF opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.06. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.26.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

