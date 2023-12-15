Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON MVCT opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.75. The stock has a market cap of £116.60 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.12. Molten Ventures VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51 ($0.64).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.88) price target on shares of Molten Ventures VCT in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.
