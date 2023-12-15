Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.63

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture Price Performance

Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 801.43 ($10.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 773.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,076.92 and a beta of 0.93. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 718.04 ($9.01) and a one year high of GBX 871.09 ($10.94).

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

