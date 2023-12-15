Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.63

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Law Debenture Price Performance
Shares of LON:LWDB opened at GBX 801.43 ($10.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 773.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,076.92 and a beta of 0.93. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 718.04 ($9.01) and a one year high of GBX 871.09 ($10.94).
About Law Debenture
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Law Debenture
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.