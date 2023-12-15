Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 114.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

TRML stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

