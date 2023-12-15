R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCM. Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

R1 RCM stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 0.77. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

