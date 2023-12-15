Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

GLOB opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.38. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.25.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

