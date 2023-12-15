Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.76.

CPT opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

