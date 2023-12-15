Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $162.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.07.

Credicorp stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 197,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,211,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

