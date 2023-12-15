Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Alteryx Price Performance

AYX stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $772,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $367,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alteryx by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $50,168,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

