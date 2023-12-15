Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of G stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.