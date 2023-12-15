Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

