Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Lowered to $13.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Cogent Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 12.0 %

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $427.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 983,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 898,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.