Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $148.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Articles

