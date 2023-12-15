Wells Fargo & Company Trims bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Target Price to $5.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 419.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

