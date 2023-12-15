Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

