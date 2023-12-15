Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $75.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,363 shares of company stock worth $2,985,353 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.