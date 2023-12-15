The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declares $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
The Taiwan Fund Price Performance
Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The Taiwan Fund
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
