The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Declares $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16.

In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

