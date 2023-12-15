Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scholastic to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.48 on Friday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $8,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scholastic by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHL. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

