Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) PT Raised to $14.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.