Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) PT Raised to $14.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

