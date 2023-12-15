Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$42.89 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.28.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3360902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total transaction of C$3,619,554.38. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327. Insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.