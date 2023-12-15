Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ricegrowers’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Ricegrowers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Ricegrowers Company Profile
