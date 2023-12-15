Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ricegrowers’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ricegrowers Limited operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. The company engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; and milling, manufacturing, processing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and special occasions food products, and research and development into the growing of rice.

