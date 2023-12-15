Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 2,600 Shares

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 2,600 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $15,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 615,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,929.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $6.17 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $819.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 21.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

