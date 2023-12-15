Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells 3,550 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $16,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.63.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
