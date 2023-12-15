Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CFO Sells 3,550 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $16,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

