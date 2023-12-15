Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Paul A. Wagner Purchases 25,000 Shares

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Wagner acquired 25,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of FBRX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
