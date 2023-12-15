Richard Hoe Osgood III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $16,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,722.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Hoe Osgood III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Richard Hoe Osgood III bought 50,000 shares of Genasys stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00.

Genasys Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 15,270.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

