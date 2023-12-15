Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $17,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Reuven Spiegel sold 350 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $17,059.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DKL opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.03. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.55 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKL. TheStreet cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,874 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

