Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 2,800 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $17,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,728 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,606.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,712 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,171.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DMF opened at $6.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 574,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

