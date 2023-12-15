Insider Buying: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Director Acquires 2,756 Shares of Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) Director Jacinto J. Hernandez acquired 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $20,449.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $156,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $479.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

