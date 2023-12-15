Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $18,572.50 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $18,572.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 11th, Brian Richard Hole sold 52 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $2,471.04.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Brian Richard Hole sold 101 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $4,302.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.03. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 277.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

