Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Buys C$20,230.40 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Phillips acquired 545 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,230.40.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.4 %

CPX stock opened at C$38.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5799043 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

