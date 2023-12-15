Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Director Purchases C$20,007.39 in Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) Director Ronda Nicolle Butcher purchased 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,007.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,007.39.

IFP stock opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$28.73.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

