Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.86 and last traded at $98.06. 1,539,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,855,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,461 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

