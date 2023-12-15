Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

