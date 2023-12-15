Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Doma by 1,317.1% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Doma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Doma by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC grew its position in Doma by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,876 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOMA opened at $5.41 on Friday. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 63.44% and a negative return on equity of 429.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

