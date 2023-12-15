Jito (JTO) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jito (JTO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Jito token can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00007565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $370.99 million and $551.18 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.25073504 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $504,901,581.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

