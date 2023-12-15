Steem Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $116.29 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,644.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00168128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00542293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00401408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00116521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,821,909 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

