Gala Price Tops $0.0307 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $913.08 million and $100.60 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,737,017,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,749,006,320 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

