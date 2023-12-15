IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $932.10 million and $120.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

