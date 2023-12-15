Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PTA opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $326,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.