Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of UTF opened at $22.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

