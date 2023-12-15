RBC Bearings Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:RBCP)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.9 %

RBCP stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $10,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 116.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $5,733,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

