Fifth Third Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FITBO)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.