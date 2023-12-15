Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $20.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE CAT opened at $285.17 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

