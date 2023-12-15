Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Saturday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Waypoint REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

Get Waypoint REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Waypoint REIT

In related news, insider Christopher Lawton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,600.00 ($30,657.89). In other news, insider Christopher Lawton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$46,600.00 ($30,657.89). Also, insider Susan MacDonald acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$33,135.00 ($21,799.34). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,725. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waypoint REIT Company Profile

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.