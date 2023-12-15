Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.