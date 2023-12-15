Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.
Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
